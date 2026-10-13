Same soul, modern tech: the art of the vintage restomod | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

Read More
Tea first, contracts later | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport
08-10-2026 03:45 HKT
Bleeding gums: a warning you can't afford to ignore | Dr Eric Chan
07-10-2026 05:10 HKT
Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop
12-10-2026 02:30 HKT
There is something deeply satisfying about seeing a classic car return to the road with its character preserved and its weaknesses quietly corrected. This is the attraction of the restomod. The word combines restoration and modification, describing a vintage car rebuilt with modern engineering, improved reliability, and greater comfort, while keeping the soul of the original machine.
Porsche is perhaps the clearest example. A classic 911 already possesses one of the most recognizable shapes in motoring, but a carefully built restomod may add modern suspension, stronger brakes, a more responsive engine, improved air conditioning, and a refined interior.
The result is not simply an old Porsche made faster. It is a car that can be driven regularly without losing the visual purity and mechanical character that made the original so desirable.
Ferrari presents a more delicate challenge. The appeal of an old Ferrari lies in its proportions, sound, steering, and sense of occasion. A restomod Ferrari must therefore be handled with restraint.
Excessive modification can easily damage the very qualities that collectors admire. The best examples retain the elegant bodywork and emotional engine note, while improving the parts that make long distance driving less demanding.
Alfa Romeo offers perhaps the most romantic starting point. An old Giulia, GTV, or Spider may have beautiful lines and a wonderfully communicative chassis, but it may also require patience at every turn.
A thoughtful restomod preserves that lightness and Italian charm, while adding dependable electrics, better cooling, stronger brakes, and a more usable cabin.
For me, the attraction is not nostalgia alone. A concours restoration – with the aim of restoring a vehicle to its original condition – may be perfect to look at, but a restomod invites its owner to drive. It allows a classic car to become part of everyday life rather than remaining behind glass or appearing only at weekend gatherings.
The best restomods respect history without becoming prisoners of it. They offer the romance of the past with the confidence of modern engineering.
In a world of increasingly similar new cars, that combination feels refreshingly personal.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary