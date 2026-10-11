logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

New Huanggang Port sees smooth traffic as passenger numbers triple to 42,200 by 5pm

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The new Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, with more than 42,200 passenger trips recorded through the port by 5pm — nearly triple the usual figure for the same period. Vehicle traffic exceeded 5,700 trips, about 12 per cent more than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The port implements the new "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model. Some residents arrived early to experience the new facilities, with travellers heading north and south both describing the process as convenient and fast.

A cross-boundary private car driver who used the new vehicle inspection lane said the process was smooth and more convenient than the Lok Ma Chau control point.

The Transport Department said overall traffic at the port has been largely smooth. It said the public transport interchange at the new port offers urban taxis, New Territories taxis and fleet taxis, with fleet taxis providing the most vehicle model choices.

The department said the arrangement meets point-to-point transport demand and makes the best use of limited space at the interchange, ensuring smooth operations and a quality experience. A dedicated area is provided for pre-booked fleet taxis to pick up passengers, consistent with other control points.

After arriving at the new Huanggang Port, residents and visitors can take buses or minibuses to multiple MTR stations or bus interchanges to reach destinations across the city with one transfer.

Huanggang Port cross-boundary traffic Transport Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tourism Industry urges direct tour bus access at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
15 hours ago
Mainland travellers praise fast clearance at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
20 hours ago
New Huanggang Port opens with 'collaborative inspection, joint clearance' model
NEWS
20 hours ago
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
22 hours ago
Huanggang Port blueprint: institutional innovation and global integration for the Greater Bay Area
EDITORIAL
23 hours ago
Govt conducts over 100 tests to prepare for opening of new Huanggang Port
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:57 HKT
(Photo from Transport and Logistics Bureau Facebook)
Transport chief expects new Huanggang Port to smooth cross-border travel for all
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:40 HKT
Revamped Huanggang Port delivers on national strategy to deepen GBA ties: John Lee
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:14 HKT
New Huanggang port gate opens on Oct 12: sources
NEWS
08-10-2026 19:50 HKT
Redeveloped Huanggang Port to adopt joint clearance mode, slashing wait times to 20 seconds
NEWS
06-10-2026 17:50 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop
NEWS
12-10-2026 02:30 HKT
93-year-old woman dies after alleged assault by Indonesian domestic helper in Kai Tak
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.