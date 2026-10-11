New Huanggang Port sees smooth traffic as passenger numbers triple to 42,200 by 5pm

The new Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, with more than 42,200 passenger trips recorded through the port by 5pm — nearly triple the usual figure for the same period. Vehicle traffic exceeded 5,700 trips, about 12 per cent more than usual.

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The port implements the new "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model. Some residents arrived early to experience the new facilities, with travellers heading north and south both describing the process as convenient and fast.

A cross-boundary private car driver who used the new vehicle inspection lane said the process was smooth and more convenient than the Lok Ma Chau control point.

The Transport Department said overall traffic at the port has been largely smooth. It said the public transport interchange at the new port offers urban taxis, New Territories taxis and fleet taxis, with fleet taxis providing the most vehicle model choices.

The department said the arrangement meets point-to-point transport demand and makes the best use of limited space at the interchange, ensuring smooth operations and a quality experience. A dedicated area is provided for pre-booked fleet taxis to pick up passengers, consistent with other control points.

After arriving at the new Huanggang Port, residents and visitors can take buses or minibuses to multiple MTR stations or bus interchanges to reach destinations across the city with one transfer.