logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Flames ravage oldest covered food market in Paris

WORLD
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A fire early on Monday has destroyed the French capital's oldest covered food market, a popular street food venue named after red-clad orphans, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Marche Couvert des Enfants Rouges in the Marais district, which has existed since 1615, draws its name from the red outfits that orphans wore at a hospital near the market. The market was given its name at the end of the 18th century after the hospital closed in 1772.
The US magazine Food & Wine had ranked it fifth worldwide for street food this year, after other eating spots in London, Bangkok, the French city of Lyon and Mexico City.

The area around the market smelt charred on Monday morning, while a thick layer of firefighting foam covered the pavement in front of one of the market's entrances, an AFP reporter said.

Its main metal gate had survived intact from the blaze.

But beyond the entrance, "the market was completely destroyed", Lieutenant Colonel Pierre de Bouvier told reporters.

"Nothing remains of the covered market," he said, adding that its metal structure had "partially collapsed" inside.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

'Heart of Paris'

Authorities said the fire broke out at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) but the fire brigade did not receive a call until 4:15 am.

Bernard Geliot, a man who lives opposite the market, told AFP he was woken up by the "the noise and the flames" around 4:10 am.

Jean-Marc Ferrandery, who managed a cafe inside the market, said he reached a nearby street corner minutes later.

"The flames were higher than the rooftops," he said.

"This market is a gem, a historic place. It's terribly sad."

The mayor for the central districts within Paris, Ariel Weil, said the fire had wrecked 17 businesses in the market but no neighbouring buildings had been affected.

Paris city mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said the capital would work on relocating vendors to another area "so they can resume their activities as quickly as possible".

Another Parisian, Martine Laupin, said she was devastated.
"This is my neighbourhood. It's a historic market," she said.

"It's the soul of central Paris. It used to be really nice. We would eat standing up. It was part of the heart of Paris."

AFP

Marche Couvert des Enfants Rouges

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Hackers heat French supermarket fridges, sparking fires and spoiling food
WORLD
25 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump weighs firing US ambassador to Greece: reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
File Photo/AFP
Philippine lower house approves bill restricting minors' social media access
WORLD
3 hours ago
An participant holds a 'Wanted' poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a pro-Palestinian demonstration under the title 'United4Palestine' in Berlin on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP)
20 wounded as explosion hits north Israel school expedition: officials
WORLD
7 hours ago
Portraits of laureates US economists Robert E Hall (L) and Michael Woodford are seen on a small screen following the announcement of the winners of the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on October 12, 2026.
Americans Hall and Woodford win economics Nobel for stabilisation models
WORLD
10 hours ago
Cars drive past city skyscrapers in Riyadh on October 11, 2026. (AFP)
Riyadh airport hit by fresh Houthi strike day after deadly attack
WORLD
13 hours ago
News coverage showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch is seen on a screen at Seoul Station in Seoul on October 12, 2026. (AFP)
North Korea fires 'several ballistic missiles' into Sea of Japan
WORLD
14 hours ago
Melbourne man linked to suspected flydubai hijacker condemns 'false accusations'
WORLD
15 hours ago
File Photo
US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says
WORLD
15 hours ago
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
22 hours ago
Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop
NEWS
12-10-2026 02:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.