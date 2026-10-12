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NEWS

93-year-old woman dies after alleged assault by Indonesian domestic helper in Kai Tak

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 93-year-old woman died after allegedly being assaulted by her Indonesian domestic helper at Tak Yiu House in Tak Long Estate, Kai Tak, with police reclassifying the case as murder.

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The elderly woman, who lived alone, was found unconscious in bed on Sunday (Oct 11) and was rushed to hospital, where she was later certified dead.

Police subsequently discovered that the woman had allegedly been assaulted by her domestic helper before being taken to hospital.

The helper was arrested, and the case is under investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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