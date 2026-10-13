China and Russia urged to strengthen maritime cooperation

China's senior diplomat Wang Yi has called for stronger China-Russia maritime cooperation to safeguard legitimate maritime rights and interests, maintain maritime security in the Asia-Pacific region and ensure the smooth passage of vessels through key international shipping routes.

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Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Nikolai Patrushev, a Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board.

Wang said the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, noting the ocean is vital to the security and long-term development of all countries. He called for respect for the sovereignty and security of coastal states, stable supplies of energy and resources, and the smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains.

He said China's Polar Silk Road efforts align closely with Russia's development of the Northern Sea Route, and that maritime cooperation is playing an increasingly important role in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Wang called for closer alignment of the two countries' maritime strategies, greater use of complementary strengths and expanded exchanges on maritime and Arctic affairs, describing such cooperation as a "blue engine" for bilateral relations.

Patrushev said the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership is more important than ever amid the turbulent international situation, and Russia is ready to strengthen cooperation in developing the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor and promoting multilateral ocean governance. He also expressed willingness to draw on China's experience in shipbuilding, logistics and maritime trade.