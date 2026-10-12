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NEWS

Man injured after allegedly being stabbed by wife with scissors in San Po Kong

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man was injured after allegedly being attacked by his wife with scissors at an industrial building in San Po Kong on Monday night.

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Police received a report from the man at 11.35pm that he had been attacked by his wife with scissors at Wang Fai Industrial Building, 29 Luk Hop Street, and was bleeding.

Officers and paramedics found the couple in a unit at the building. The man had injuries to his chest and upper arm and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital conscious.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of wounding and took her to a police station for further investigation. Officers cordoned off the scene for evidence gathering.

Sources said the couple ran a clothing business in a studio of about 100-odd square feet at the address, and the wife suddenly stabbed her husband with scissors.

wounding San Po Kong scissors

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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