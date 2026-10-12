New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years

The new Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, with the cross-boundary shuttle bus that ran between San Tin and the old Huanggang Port for nearly three decades making its final journey.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bus enthusiasts gathered at the Hong Kong-side shuttle bus station from around 5am to bid farewell. Secretary for Security Chris Tang also attended to inspect the arrangements and say goodbye.

+ 1

At 5.20am, the route display on the first shuttle bus showed the message "Cherish the reunion," a farewell to bus fans.

KMB held a farewell and launch ceremony at the San Tin shuttle bus station, marking the handover to three new KMB routes serving the new Huanggang Port. Enthusiasts Lam and Ng brought a memorial board hand-painted by a friend with the words "1997 to 2026," symbolising the shuttle bus's nearly 30 years of cross-boundary service.