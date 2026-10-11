logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife

NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A 47-year-old man died after falling from a railing at a shopping mall in Wan Chai on Saturday night (Oct 10), just a day before he was due to fly to Vietnam with his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report from a security guard at around 10.25pm that a man was found unconscious and covered in blood on the driveway of the basement car park at Sun Hung Kai Centre.

The man was rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deceased was a bank employee surnamed Chiu, according to sources.

Chiu and his 37-year-old wife had emigrated to Canada and lived there for more than a decade before returning to Hong Kong two days ago.

Sources said Chiu had dinner with his wife and several friends at a restaurant before heading to a bar at Sun Hung Kai Centre at around 9.40pm. The couple had planned to fly to Vietnam on Sunday.

While the group was shopping at a convenience store on the mall's first floor, Chiu reportedly walked outside alone and sat on a corridor railing about one meter high. He subsequently lost his balance and fell from the first floor to the car park below.

His wife and friends searched for him after realizing he was missing, but only learned of the incident when paramedics and police arrived.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed that Chiu had been sitting alone on the railing outside the convenience store before falling.

As Chiu reportedly smelled of alcohol and no suicide note was found, police believe he may have accidentally fallen while intoxicated.

The case has been classified as a person falling from height and referred to the Miscellaneous Enquiries Sub-unit of Wan Chai district for follow-up. The exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan to lead Nanjing delegation to foster innovation ties
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police arrest 24-year-old over $100,000 phone scam
NEWS
1 hour ago
Cyclists frustrated as Ting Kau Bridge dropped from Hong Kong Cyclothon route
NEWS
1 hour ago
Night Recap - October 11, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hiker dies after collapsing on trail in Wu Kau Tang
NEWS
3 hours ago
Govt conducts over 100 tests to prepare for opening of new Huanggang Port
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Photo from Transport and Logistics Bureau Facebook)
Transport chief expects new Huanggang Port to smooth cross-border travel for all
NEWS
4 hours ago
Revamped Huanggang Port delivers on national strategy to deepen GBA ties: John Lee
NEWS
4 hours ago
French winner Paul Magnier praises speed and competition at Hong Kong Cyclothon
NEWS
5 hours ago
Three renovation staff arrested over white powder threat letters sent to catering group
NEWS
6 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
09-10-2026 21:00 HKT
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.