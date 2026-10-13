Fire at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan, man injured and about 250 evacuated

A fire broke out at a unit in Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan early on Tuesday, injuring one man and prompting the evacuation of about 250 residents.

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Police received multiple reports from residents around 6am of a fire at a unit in Ching On House, with some callers saying seven people and three cats were trapped.

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Firefighters and police arrived to rescue them. A man was injured and required an oxygen mask before being helped onto an ambulance.

Sources said the unit on the 24th floor housed a family of four, including the male and female heads of household, their son and a grandson. The male head of household was injured and taken to hospital.

Video from a reader showed flames and heavy smoke billowing from the unit.