Woman arrested over fake concert tickets sold online, 6 victims lose $20,000

Police have arrested a 48-year-old local woman in Mong Kok on suspicion of obtaining property by deception following multiple reports of fake concert tickets sold online.

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West Kowloon officers made the arrest on Saturday after intelligence analysis and investigation. Police displayed a batch of fake tickets for a concert held at the Hong Kong Coliseum on October 8 and 10, identified in reports as singer Andy Hui's concert.

Investigations showed someone posted a social media listing selling concert tickets, then contacted buyers via messaging apps to arrange transactions. Six victims bought 14 tickets between October 8 and 9 in Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui and Yau Ma Tei, paying by cash or electronic payment.

The victims were later told at the venue that their tickets were invalid and reported to police. Total losses in the six cases were about HK$20,000. Police seized multiple suspected fake tickets. The case has been handed to the Mong Kok police district crime investigation team.

The woman has been charged with four counts of obtaining property by deception and will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday morning.

Police reminded the public to buy tickets through organisers or authorised channels and not to judge authenticity based only on photos or screenshots.