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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump weighs firing US ambassador to Greece: reports

WORLD
12 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considering firing the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has come under pressure following a series of damaging revelations, American media reported.

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Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of his eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancee, CNN reported Sunday.

In recent days, the Wall Street Journal has published a series of highly embarrassing articles about the former Fox News host, who became a prominent figure in Trump's Make America Great Again movement.

According to the newspaper, Guilfoyle asked Eric Deters, an influential supporter of the president, to write off $100,000 in personal credit card debt. The allegation became public as Rubio was touring Europe last week, with Athens among his stops.

In its latest revelation, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday on recorded conversations in which the ambassador boasts of luxury trips and stays paid for by wealthy Greek businessmen.

In another exchange quoted by the newspaper, Guilfoyle launches into an expletive-laden tirade over being left off the guest list for a dinner on the sidelines of the Davos economic forum last January.

American media have also reported in recent days on other possible conflicts of interest involving Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

AFP

TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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