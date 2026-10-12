Morning Recap - October 12, 2026

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New Huanggang Port opens with "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model

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The reconstructed Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, adopting the new "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model.

New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years

The new Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, with the cross-boundary shuttle bus that ran between San Tin and the old Huanggang Port for nearly three decades making its final journey.

Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop

A tram derailed in Shau Kei Wan early on Monday, with nearly half of the carriage mounting the pavement and hitting a ground-floor shop, while an overhead cable was also suspected to have come loose.

(Video) Coach driver blasted by traffic officer for illegal turn in Happy Valley

A video circulating online on Sunday showed a tour bus illegally turning left onto Blue Pool Road from Tsoi Tak Street in Happy Valley, getting stuck at the narrow junction due to its length and nearly mounting the pavement, causing serious traffic disruption.

Malaysian woman arrested at HK airport with $5.4m of ketamine hidden in coffee powder

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 28-year-old Malaysian woman at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday after seizing about 15 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of about HK$5.4 million.

HK students shine at Aramco STEM Racing World Finals in Singapore

Students from United Christian College (Kowloon East) and HKFYG Lee Shau Kee College achieved strong results at the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals 2026 in Singapore this month, with one team finishing in the top five overall and the other nominated for three awards.

STEM Racing HK & MO

Garden bakery event chaos: parents push and break door handle at 700-student sandwich-making record attempt

A local bakery brand has apologised and promised a review after parents complained of chaotic arrangements at a world record attempt for the "largest sandwich-making lesson," which involved more than 700 students from 100 primary schools.

(Video) 3 women arrested after fight at Mong Kok nail salon

Three women were arrested after a fight broke out at a nail salon in Mong Kok on Sunday evening, with one woman injured.

World/China

Trump announces Ukraine energy ceasefire with Russia, surprising Zelensky

US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday that he said was "effective immediately", but Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said he was still waiting to see details of the deal.

Photo: Reuters

US threatens to block arms for Ukraine over refinery attacks, FT reports

The US is threatening to stop the procurement system that provides Ukraine with weapons in order to press Kyiv to halt its deep strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials in Europe.

Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia reports injuries in new attack at Riyadh airport, day after strike kills 13

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for Saturday's strike on Riyadh's international airport that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, as Saudi authorities reported people were injured in a new attack on the airport on Sunday.

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport. Reuters

UK PM Burnham says Russia interfered in 2016 Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit vote, as he warned voters in France and Germany about Moscow-backed efforts to influence their politics.

Photo: Reuters

At least 139 migrants dead, including some children, after boat from Djibouti to Yemen capsizes, UN agency says

At least 139 migrants, including at least 15 children, have died and around 84 are missing after a boat carrying more than 300 people capsized while sailing from Djibouti to Yemen, the United Nations' International Organization for Migration said on Sunday.

2 children die after electrocution at Philippines school bubble fun run

Two children died and two others were injured after being electrocuted during a bubble fun run at an elementary school in Cauayan, Isabela, in the Philippines on Saturday.

Threads@_reichang

Anthropic discloses fake tip to police among new rogue AI incidents

An Anthropic artificial intelligence model submitted a false homicide tip to a Philadelphia police website, among a string of incidents the AI company disclosed on Friday involving Claude models' unsanctioned manipulation of some government websites.

Photo: Reuters

Sport

Zheng Qinwen wins China Open, making history as first home women's champion

Zheng Qinwen beat French Open champion Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 in the China Open women's singles final on Sunday, becoming the first Chinese player to win the title in the tournament's 22-year history.

Man City silence hostile Anfield with 3-0 win over Liverpool

Manchester City silenced a hostile Anfield crowd as second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki secured a 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool on Sunday and maintained the Premier League leaders' perfect start to the season.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Huanggang Port blueprint: institutional innovation and global integration for the Greater Bay Area

The opening of the reconstructed Huanggang Port on October 12 marks a transformative milestone in the infrastructural and economic integration of the Greater Bay Area.

Opinion

Shadow of the pandemic looms over France’s fiscal troubles | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Since October 1, France's 10-year government bond yield has eased somewhat, but it remains elevated at 4.84 percent. Compared with 3.53 percent in June, it represents an increase of more than 1.3 percentage points over the past four months – a significant source of concern for investors.

America self-destructs: bad policy, lost trust | To The Point | Cheng Huan

For many decades the highly respected and prestigious American think tank The Pew Research Center has been monitoring public opinion about nations and their leaders. Its poll covers 45,000 people in 37 countries. The United States used to lead its rankings year after year, but not any more. Views of America are increasingly less favorable while opinions of China are steadily improving.