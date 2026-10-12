New Huanggang Port opens with "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model

The reconstructed Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, adopting the new "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model.

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Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan and Secretary for Security Chris Tang visited the port in the morning to inspect operations.

Chan told reporters that overall operations were smooth. There were not many travellers when it first opened, but all immigration counters were open to let passengers clear quickly and allow Immigration Department staff to familiarise themselves with the new procedures. He expected weekend traffic to be heavier and pose a bigger challenge.

Asked whether he was confident about handling the Chung Yeung Festival holiday peak, Chan said the port was chosen to open on Monday because the National Day Golden Week had ended and traffic would be lighter, giving staff time to get used to operations before the next peak.

Chan said if the new clearance model works well, the government would consider extending it to other control points.

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A traveller arriving from Shenzhen said he usually crosses the border to work in Hong Kong and came earlier to use Huanggang. He completed arrival procedures within five minutes, found it convenient and the new building comfortable, and expected to use the port more often.