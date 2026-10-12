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WORLD

2 children die after electrocution at Philippines school bubble fun run

WORLD
16 mins ago
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Threads@_reichang
Threads@_reichang

Two children died and two others were injured after being electrocuted during a bubble fun run at an elementary school in Cauayan, Isabela, in the Philippines on Saturday.

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The victims, aged 7 and 8, were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to hospitals. A 9-year-old survivor sustained wounds to his arms and hands and was later discharged, while a 6-year-old remained under observation.

The event, attended by more than 1,000 people, began at 4am, with the incident reported at 6.20am. Participants ran several kilometres before returning to the finish line inside the school for the bubble party.

A netizen who shared a video of the event said many parents reported constantly hearing the buzzing of electricity and some began calling their children over. Video reportedly showed a boy suddenly lying unconscious on the ground. A witness said he carried the boy to the rescue team, describing him as limp and with violet lips, and saw a girl receiving CPR.

Authorities are investigating the cause and how the children came into contact with the electrical source. The Department of Education's local division is coordinating with the local government to assist affected families. The grandmother of one victim criticised the organisers, saying their negligence led to the deaths.

electrocution Philippines children

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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