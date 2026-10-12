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NEWS

Garden bakery event chaos: parents push and break door handle at 700-student sandwich-making record attempt

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A local bakery brand has apologised and promised a review after parents complained of chaotic arrangements at a world record attempt for the "largest sandwich-making lesson," which involved more than 700 students from 100 primary schools.

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Garden held the event at SKH Tang Shiu Kin Secondary School in Wan Chai on Sunday. Students wore blue-and-white check aprons and had 30 minutes to make sandwiches. Complaints emerged online about chaos, including no separation of entrances and exits and the event overrunning by nearly an hour. Parents rushing to collect their children pulled at the hall door, causing the handle to break.

Video showed debris covering the floor after the event. Some parents said staff used a quiet megaphone to call parents and began leading students numbered 1-50 out, prompting those at the back to push forward. The poster described the situation as dangerous, saying it was lucky most parents stayed calm and no one was trampled.

Other posts said students had to stand for two hours while parents watched a livestream that kept disconnecting and showing colour bars. They also criticised the organisers for asking 700 students to take off their aprons and throw them repeatedly for a group photo.

Garden confirmed that at the end of the event, due to large crowds and long waiting times, some parents became chaotic and pushed, causing the door handle to fall off. Staff immediately controlled the situation and no one was injured. Garden said it would seriously review the admission mechanism and crowd control for future large events.

Garden sandwich-making event chaos

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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