HK students shine at Aramco STEM Racing World Finals in Singapore

Students from United Christian College (Kowloon East) and HKFYG Lee Shau Kee College achieved strong results at the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals 2026 in Singapore this month, with one team finishing in the top five overall and the other nominated for three awards.

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The event, supported by Formula 1, brought together 91 teams from 34 countries and regions. Four Hong Kong teams and one Macau team took part. Students had to use engineering knowledge to design and build competitive miniature race cars, while also building a team brand, planning marketing, securing corporate sponsorship and managing project progress.

STEM Racing HK & MO

STEM Racing HK & MO

The Quasar team from United Christian College won the DHL Fastest Lap Award and finished in the top five overall. Team members said Hong Kong lacks hands-on engineering competitions for secondary students, and the event let them experience the importance of precision calculation, CAD/CAM, data testing and repeated refinement. They said the project taught them systematic project management, coordination and how to leverage each member's strengths, as well as brand building and sponsorship negotiations.

Nori Racing from HKFYG Lee Shau Kee College was nominated for the Enterprise Portfolio Award, Sponsorship & Marketing Award and Sustainability Award. The team promoted STEM education through school booths, talks and an origami workshop, donating proceeds to the Methodist Church. They also designed their pit area and display space with easily stored and transported items to reduce waste.