Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 

The ashes urn of late Cantopop diva Anita Mui Yim-fong has been missing for three months after it disappeared from a columbarium at Po Lin Monastery, with police yet to make any arrests.

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The development came as Mui's family and fan club issued a joint appeal for public information on last Saturday–what would have been the singer's 63rd birthday.

The disappearance was reportedly discovered on July 18, when a fan paying respects at Po Lin Monastery found the compartment door's screws loose and the urn gone.

After informing Mui's family and reporting the matter to police, the club said it had seen no progress in three months and appealed to the public for more information.

Sources said no ransom demand had been made, and no other urns at the columbarium were reported stolen.

Police said no arrests have been made yet.

Speaking in a livestream early Sunday, Poon Siu-man, a close friend of Mui's mother, said the timing was to draw media and public attention in the search for the urn.

Poon added that the family and fan club agreed to disclose the theft after veteran fans had gathered for their annual birthday commemoration, hoping to identify those responsible and recover the urn so Mui could rest in peace.

In a statement on Sunday, Mui Nation, another fan club, urged a thorough investigation into the missing ashes urn, describing the incident as "extremely absurd and contrary to ethics and morality." It said the news came as a devastating blow, arriving just after fans had gathered for a series of birthday celebrations.

The club further urged managers of the columbarium to review security lapses and account for responsibilities, and called for public assistance to bring those responsible to justice.

Mui, one of Hong Kong's most celebrated performers, died in 2003 after a battle with cervical cancer at the age of 40.