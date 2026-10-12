Mainland travellers praise fast clearance at new Huanggang Port

The reconstructed Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, implementing the "co-location" arrangement and the new "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model.

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A Hong Kong resident, surnamed Lam, said he frequently travels between the two places and came to try the new building after returning to the mainland. He praised the convenience, completing all clearance procedures in under five minutes. "I've used Huanggang over 1,000 times. It's now more convenient than before — it used to take half an hour, now it can be done within five minutes," he said, adding he would use the port in future.

On areas for improvement, Lam said he heard an elderly person note the walking distance was longer, but felt this was understandable given the new building is larger than before.