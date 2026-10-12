logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland travellers praise fast clearance at new Huanggang Port

NEWS
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The reconstructed Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, implementing the "co-location" arrangement and the new "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A Hong Kong resident, surnamed Lam, said he frequently travels between the two places and came to try the new building after returning to the mainland. He praised the convenience, completing all clearance procedures in under five minutes. "I've used Huanggang over 1,000 times. It's now more convenient than before — it used to take half an hour, now it can be done within five minutes," he said, adding he would use the port in future.

On areas for improvement, Lam said he heard an elderly person note the walking distance was longer, but felt this was understandable given the new building is larger than before.

Huanggang Port clearance travellers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New Huanggang Port opens with "collaborative inspection, joint clearance" model
NEWS
1 hour ago
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
2 hours ago
Huanggang Port blueprint: institutional innovation and global integration for the Greater Bay Area
EDITORIAL
4 hours ago
Govt conducts over 100 tests to prepare for opening of new Huanggang Port
NEWS
13 hours ago
(Photo from Transport and Logistics Bureau Facebook)
Transport chief expects new Huanggang Port to smooth cross-border travel for all
NEWS
14 hours ago
Revamped Huanggang Port delivers on national strategy to deepen GBA ties: John Lee
NEWS
14 hours ago
New Huanggang port gate opens on Oct 12: sources
NEWS
08-10-2026 19:50 HKT
Redeveloped Huanggang Port to adopt joint clearance mode, slashing wait times to 20 seconds
NEWS
06-10-2026 17:50 HKT
HK to mobilize 20,000 civil servants for peak-capacity test at new Huanggang Port on Saturday
NEWS
26-08-2026 23:14 HKT
Cross-department drill held at new Huanggang Port to test clearance procedures
NEWS
12-08-2026 01:55 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
13 hours ago
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.