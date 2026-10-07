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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers

WORLD
45 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Thailand is studying two new charges for travellers: a 450 baht (about HK$105) tourist fee for foreign visitors arriving by air, potentially from the first quarter of 2027, and a 1,000 baht (about HK$233) departure tax for all air passengers regardless of nationality.

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If both are implemented, foreign air travellers could face 1,450 baht (about HK$338) in new entry and exit charges alone.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the 450 baht tourist fee is targeted for the first quarter of 2027, subject to Cabinet approval and legal procedures. It would initially cover only foreign arrivals by air, with land and sea arrivals deferred for a year to allow authorities to address the many border checkpoints, collection systems and exemptions.

The fee is estimated to raise about 8 billion baht (about HK$1.86 billion) a year, to be used for foreign visitor insurance, improving tourist attractions, restoring natural resources, and upgrading tourism infrastructure and safety. The government said it currently bears about 7 billion baht (about HK$1.63 billion) a year in medical costs for foreign tourists.

A public consultation from August 24 to September 28 drew 5,954 participants, with 80.5 per cent supporting the fee and 78.3 per cent backing the 450 baht level. About 36 per cent preferred adding it to air tickets.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department is consulting on a draft Departure Tax Act proposing a 1,000 baht departure tax for all people leaving Thailand by air, including Thai citizens. The consultation runs from September 30 to October 29. The statutory cap would be 5,000 baht (about HK$1,166), with land and sea departures exempt initially. The tax would be collected by airlines or ticket agents. Exemptions include children under two, foreign heads of state, Thai government guests and international transit passengers staying in designated areas.

If passed, the law would take effect 180 days after publication in the Royal Gazette. Passengers who bought tickets before the effective date would not have to pay.

The Thai Travel Agents Association opposes the departure tax, saying travellers already pay airport passenger service fees and that the additional charges could weaken Thailand's competitiveness. Airports of Thailand raised its international passenger service fee at six airports from 730 baht to 1,120 baht in June. If the 450 baht entry fee and 1,000 baht departure tax are both implemented, foreign travellers using those airports could face a combined 2,570 baht (about HK$599) in entry, exit and airport service fees.

Thailand tourist fee departure tax

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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