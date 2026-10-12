Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop

A tram derailed in Shau Kei Wan early on Monday, with nearly half of the carriage mounting the pavement and hitting a ground-floor shop, while an overhead cable was also suspected to have come loose.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report from a resident on Shau Kei Wan Main Street East at around 1am who saw the tram derail from their home. Firefighters confirmed the tram had left the tracks and mounted the pavement.

+ 2

Photos from the scene showed the front half of the tram on the roadside, with the body almost touching a shopfront and debris scattered nearby. Police cordoned off part of the road, and firefighters inspected the carriage, cables and nearby buildings to guard against electrical hazards or falling objects.

The tram tracks on Shau Kei Wan Main Street East run along a narrow street lined with buildings and shops, and trams must negotiate a bend after leaving the terminus. In November 2025, a tram derailed in the same area after leaving Shau Kei Wan terminus, mounted the pavement and damaged railings, with sand, stones and a piece of steel rebar found near the tracks. No one was injured then. Whether the cause of the latest incident is similar is still under investigation by police and the tram company.