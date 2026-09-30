Morning Recap - September 30, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines

A Hong Kong resident who had completed a 26-year prison sentence in the Philippines returned to Hong Kong on Tuesday, accompanied by Immigration Department officers.

Timeline: How Tang Lung-wai spent a quarter-century in a Philippine prison before returning home

Hong Kong resident Tang Lung-wai returned to Hong Kong on Tuesday, ending a 26-year imprisonment in the Philippines on a drug charge he has long denied.

Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver

Hong Kong resident Tang Lung-wai returned to Hong Kong on Tuesday after serving about 26 years in a Philippine prison on a drug conviction, reuniting with his brother at the airport. Looking ahead, he said he hopes to obtain a driving licence and find work as a driver or delivery worker.

(Video) Dashcam captures car swerving to avoid oncoming vehicle on Clear Water Bay Road

A dashcam video circulating online on Tuesday night shows a seven-seater vehicle apparently driving against traffic on a bend on Clear Water Bay Road, narrowly missing two oncoming cars.

Fire at Mong Kok guesthouse, about 20 evacuated

A fire broke out at a guesthouse in Mong Kok early on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of about 20 people.

Rodent spotted at Festival Walk gym; FEHD issues pest elimination notice to mall

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has issued a pest elimination notice to the management company of Festival Walk after a rat was spotted at a 24/7 Fitness branch in the Kowloon Tong mall.

5 arrested at Tseung Kwan O tunnel entrance after man attacked in Tsim Sha Tsui

Five men were arrested after a 44-year-old man was attacked with a glass bottle and an iron bar in Tsim Sha Tsui early on Tuesday.

HK rises to 14th in Global Innovation Index

Hong Kong's ranking rose one place to 14th globally among 139 economies and remained fifth in Asia in the Global Innovation Index 2026 published by the World Intellectual Property Organization on Tuesday.

World/China News

Iran's Revolutionary Guards woo US voters with open letter

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, whose power and influence have expanded since the US and Israel pursued war against Iran, have appealed to US midterm voters to reject President Donald Trump's policies and accept an offer of peaceful coexistence.

File Photo/Reuters

Six Flags Magic Mountain in California permanently closes X2 coaster after injuries and deaths

Six Flags Magic Mountain, a famous theme park in California, has permanently closed its flagship roller coaster X2 following a series of lawsuits over severe brain injuries and deaths.

Myanmar airstrike death toll hits 50 as families gather bodies

Families searched for bodies on Tuesday around a charred market in western Myanmar after a military airstrike killed 50 people, one of the deadliest recent bombardments in the civil war.

He Lifeng meets Japanese trade delegation, says China welcomes Japanese firms

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met a delegation from the Japan Association for the Promotion of International Trade in Beijing on Tuesday, telling them China welcomes Japanese companies to develop in China and share market opportunities.

Eight-year-old Japanese idol Hirata Luna dies from influenza complications

Hirata Luna, an eight-year-old member of the Nagoya-based idol group DIANNA Project, has died from myocarditis caused by influenza. She passed away around 4am on September 25.

Market

Equities end slightly lower as bond yields hold near multi-decade highs

US stocks ended the session slightly lower on Tuesday, as government bond yields continued their ascent ahead of inflation and labor market data, while investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve officials for the path of interest rates.

Editorial

Navigating Hong Kong’s labor dilemma: structural reform over short-term importation

Executive Councillor Tommy Cheung Yu-yan's controversial proposal to expand non-local labor importation for Hong Kong's healthcare sector has reignited intense public debate. While elderly care facilities and hospitals face undeniable operational pressure driven by an aging demographic, relying heavily on imported workers strikes a deeply sensitive chord with the local workforce. This controversy illuminates a fundamental challenge facing the city's ongoing economic restructuring: resolving acute, sector-specific manpower shortfalls without aggravating structural unemployment, depressing local wages, or undermining social cohesion.

Opinion

The wisdom tooth dilemma: remove or leave them? | Dr Eric Chan

Wisdom teeth do not need to be removed simply because they are impacted. The decision depends on whether they are causing disease or damage, how likely they are to cause problems, and the risks of treatment. A dentist can assess these factors through an examination and, when appropriate, an X-ray. Healthy wisdom teeth that are retained should be monitored rather than forgotten.

Traveling through the ‘Eight Graces’ with dance, music | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong Dance Company will premiere Voyage of the Eight Graces, a new interdisciplinary work inspired by eight traditional Chinese cultural pursuits, at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts next month. The production marks the company's first cross-regional, cross-disciplinary collaboration with Singapore's The TENG Company.

Working toward a more resilient, reliable water supply for Hong Kong | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

I have often praised the public utilities in Hong Kong and suggested that they are probably the best in the world. Nonetheless, we still hear of water supply interruption due to pipe mains bursting, requiring emergency repairs.