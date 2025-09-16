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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK rises to 14th in Global Innovation Index

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong's ranking rose one place to 14th globally among 139 economies and remained fifth in Asia in the Global Innovation Index 2026 published by the World Intellectual Property Organization on Tuesday.

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In the two sub-indices, Hong Kong's ranking in "Innovation Input" remained eighth globally, while its ranking in "Innovation Output" rose one place to 21st.

The government said it is pleased with the progress and noted that expediting innovation and technology development is a policy priority. It said it is committed to developing Hong Kong into an international I&T centre under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan.

Hong Kong will enhance the institutional framework for I&T development, align with key national technology strategies, and develop the new "three major I&T parks and five key research and development institutions" paradigm.

The city will also advance new industrialisation, take forward the AI+ Initiative by enhancing computing infrastructure and supporting SMEs in adopting AI, and leverage its connectivity to develop an international hub for science and technology cooperation and deepen Greater Bay Area development.

The government said it will strive to realise the Five-Year Plan vision of Hong Kong essentially establishing an international I&T centre based in the bay area, serving the country and connecting to the world after 2030.

Global Innovation Index Hong Kong ranking I&T development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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