(Video) Dashcam captures car swerving to avoid oncoming vehicle on Clear Water Bay Road

A dashcam video circulating online on Tuesday night shows a seven-seater vehicle apparently driving against traffic on a bend on Clear Water Bay Road, narrowly missing two oncoming cars.

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The 18-second clip shows the camera car travelling towards Sai Kung in the second left lane. As it approached a right bend near Ta Kwu Ling San Tsuen, a seven-seater suddenly appeared from the opposite direction. The driver swerved, passing between the oncoming vehicle and a white private car beside it.

Both the white car and the camera car stopped after the incident. The clip ended without showing what happened to the seven-seater.

The uploader said the incident occurred around 10pm on September 27 on Clear Water Bay Road towards Sai Kung, describing it as "a second away from being logged out of Earth." Netizens praised the driver's quick reflexes, with some questioning how the seven-seater could have failed to notice it was driving against traffic.