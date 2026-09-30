All HK's UGC-funded unis among world's top 300 in Times 2027 list

All eight University Grants Committee-funded universities in Hong Kong secured spots among the top 300 globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, with four having improved standings from last year.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The University of Hong Kong held steady at 33rd globally to remain the city's top-ranked institution, while Lingnan University made a dramatic leap of nearly 100 places to rank joint 257th.

Overall, five Hong Kong institutions placed in the global top 100. Following HKU, the Chinese University ranked 42nd, while the University of Science and Technology reached 58th. City University rose to 70th -- achieving its highest position to date -- and the Polytechnic University climbed to 79th. Baptist University ranked joint 205th, and the Education University placed joint 212th.

Hong Kong’s strong showing coincides with a broader rise across the continent, where China’s Tsinghua University placed 11th globally on the verge of joining the top 10.

A record 2,297 institutions from 118 countries and territories were evaluated based on 17 metrics across five pillars: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry engagement. “Times Higher Education has been monitoring the tremors for years. But it is now clear that the tectonic plates of global higher education are shifting permanently,” said Phil Baty, THE’s chief global affairs officer.

“The latest World University Rankings suggest that we are witnessing a historic realignment of academic power from West to East,” he added.

Tsinghua leads Asia and now sits above continental Europe’s top school, Switzerland’s ETH Zurich, which came 12th. Asia now claims three institutions in the global top 15, with Peking University at 13th and the National University of Singapore climbing to 15th. In addition, Malaysia broke into the top 200 for the first time as the University of Malaya reached joint 194th.

Globally, the University of Oxford retained the number one spot, followed by MIT, Princeton, Stanford, Cambridge, Harvard, Caltech, Imperial College London, UC Berkeley, and Yale.