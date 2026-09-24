He Lifeng meets Japanese trade delegation, says China welcomes Japanese firms

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met a delegation from the Japan Association for the Promotion of International Trade in Beijing on Tuesday, telling them China welcomes Japanese companies to develop in China and share market opportunities.

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He said China and Japan are close neighbours and important economic and trade partners, and expressed hope that the association would uphold the correct historical direction and continue its tradition of friendship with China to play a greater role in promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The association's new chairman, former foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya, said Japan's business community is willing to expand exchanges with China and contribute to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kyodo News noted that it was rare for China to arrange high-level meetings on two consecutive days. Analysts said the Chinese leadership's courtesy to Japanese political and business leaders was intended to push Tokyo to change its stance towards Beijing.

This was the first meeting between Chinese leaders and Japanese lawmakers since ties deteriorated following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan last November. Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Iwaya on Monday.