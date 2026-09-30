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NEWS

Fire at Mong Kok guesthouse, about 20 evacuated

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A fire broke out at a guesthouse in Mong Kok early on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of about 20 people.

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Police received a report at 1.53am of smoke and fire at a unit at 38-44A Bute Street. Firefighters arrived and deployed one hose and one breathing apparatus team at 2.02am, with the operation completed two minutes later.

+1

A man sustained minor injuries but refused hospitalisation after treatment. About 20 people evacuated downstairs, including parents with children and people carrying infants. A couple on the fourth floor also called for help, but firefighters confirmed they were unharmed.

Sources said the fire started at a guesthouse on the second floor, where a male staff member was smoking in a rest room. A cigarette butt is believed to have ignited a mattress and miscellaneous items. The man tried to put out the fire himself and suffered minor injuries.

fire Mong Kok guesthouse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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