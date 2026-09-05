logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Myanmar airstrike death toll hits 50 as families gather bodies

WORLD
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Myanmar airstrike death toll hits 50 as families gather bodies

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Families searched for bodies on Tuesday around a charred market in western Myanmar after a military airstrike killed 50 people, one of the deadliest recent bombardments in the civil war.

Witnesses say the military's air force raided the riverside commercial hub in Kyauktaw town in western Rakhine state around midday (0530 GMT) on Monday.

"It breaks my heart to see our people dying," said Aung Chay, still hunting for the remains of his brother-in-law he believes was killed in the attack.

"Civilians are being unjustly murdered, and I can't bear to watch it," the 49-year-old said. "I feel deeply pained and incredibly angry."

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment on the attack, which had an initial reported death toll of around 30.

"The death toll has reached 50, and 58 people were injured," said aid worker Wai Hun Aung on Tuesday, warning the final fatality figure may be higher because some bodies were lost in fires after the bombing.

A second local volunteer gave the same death toll, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

The Arakan Army, an ethnic rebel force controlling the area, said in a statement that those killed were "innocent passersby, market vendors, shoppers and cargo loaders".

It also reported that 50 people died.

Families gathered in the area to claim bodies covered by thin plastic sheeting or boxed up in plywood coffins under an outdoor pavilion.
"I don't know where to find his body and whom we should ask for help," said Aung Chay.

The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres was "alarmed" by the reports of the airstrike and its mounting death toll, according to his spokesman.

"Continuing violence in Rakhine State underscores that conditions do not currently exist for the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees and other displaced people, including Rohingyas," said the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

"This latest airstrike brings that reality into sharp focus."

UN rights chief Volker Turk said the strike underlined the "grave plight faced by civilians across the country -- but none more so than in Rakhine state".

"For years now, Myanmar has been wracked by extreme violence, and the country's population has been subjected to pervasive human rights violations and abuses," Turk said in a statement.

Market targets

The market and adjacent bridge hit in Monday's bombardment had become a hive of trading activity since civil war broke out in Myanmar following a 2021 military coup.

Rakhine has suffered some of the direst conditions in the war, largely cut off from the rest of Myanmar. The market thrived on a river trade route to India, which had become a lifeline.

Su Mon, a senior analyst at conflict monitor ACLED, said there have been only 10 air raids targeting civilians with more than 30 reported deaths since 2022 -- the war's first full year.

"Rakhine experienced the military's mass killings the most," she said.
The Arakan Army controls almost all of Rakhine, save for a few urban centres still defended by the military wielding a fleet of fighter jets manufactured by Russia and China.

The military's air wing is also accused of committing atrocities targeting civilians at schools, monasteries and religious festivals -- attacks rights groups say may constitute war crimes.

"The military is eager to regain control of Rakhine," Su Mon said, launching an offensive this month which "has not yielded battlefield success".

Nearly half a million people are living displaced in Rakhine as a result of the conflict, UN data says.

More than 100,000 people have been killed in Myanmar in conflict since the 2021 putsch unseated Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, ACLED estimates.

AFP

Myanmarairstrike

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, August 18, 2026. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Vietnam, Myanmar agree to deepen defence ties during Min Aung Hlaing visit
WORLD
05-09-2026 17:12 HKT
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing waving as he boards a plane at Naypyidaw International Airport. (AFP)
Myanmar's leader heads to Russia
WORLD
17-08-2026 13:24 HKT
Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing hands over a flag to newly appointed Commander-in-Chief General Ye Win Oo during a ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2026. Myanmar Military True News Information Team/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar military intensified air attacks and abuses before election, UN investigators say
WORLD
11-08-2026 19:18 HKT
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Myanmar's Resident Representative and Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Arnaude de Baecque, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar August 3, 2026. Khine Khine Soe, Myanmar Government spokesperson/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. and ASEAN chair call for unconditional release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
WORLD
07-08-2026 12:18 HKT
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing in Thailand on legitimacy quest as Bangkok backs engagement
WORLD
06-08-2026 14:05 HKT
Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing hands over a flag to newly appointed Commander-in-Chief General Ye Win Oo during a ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2026. Myanmar Military True News Information Team/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar civil war nears a rare opening for talks as diplomacy gains ground
WORLD
05-08-2026 17:24 HKT
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Myanmar's Resident Representative and Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Arnaude de Baecque, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar August 3, 2026. (Reuters)
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says
WORLD
03-08-2026 13:19 HKT
A soldier keeps watch as police control traffic on a street in Yangon on July 19, 2026, on the 79th Martyrs' Day that marks the anniversary of the assassination of independence leaders, including general Aung San, father of the currently deposed and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Myanmar approves death sentence for cyberscam offences
WORLD
28-07-2026 16:29 HKT
Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe attend an informal meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2026. Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar opposition groups in Thailand
WORLD
14-07-2026 20:38 HKT
Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
ASEAN freeze remains despite Myanmar FM talks: Thailand
WORLD
10-07-2026 18:41 HKT
Sixty-seven percent of HKers positive about future after policy plans: Sing Tao survey
NEWS
20 hours ago
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
28-09-2026 15:28 HKT
McJoy spreads as mainland visitor dishes out $10,000 fast-food feast
SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.