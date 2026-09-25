5 arrested at Tseung Kwan O tunnel entrance after man attacked in Tsim Sha Tsui

Five men were arrested after a 44-year-old man was attacked with a glass bottle and an iron bar in Tsim Sha Tsui early on Tuesday.

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Police received a report at 4.51am from a security guard at 30 Minden Avenue who found a man injured outside the building. Initial investigations showed the man, surnamed Wong, had been attacked by the five arrested men and two other suspects with an iron bar and glass bottles. He suffered head injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital conscious.

Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle in Kwun Tong and stopped it at the Tseung Kwan O tunnel entrance, arresting five men aged 28 to 39 on suspicion of wounding. Police are searching for two other suspects.

Sources said Wong had been at a bar on Minden Avenue and left with five friends when they got into a dispute with another group of more than 10 people over a perceived glance. A fight broke out and someone hit Wong on the head with a beer bottle. The attackers fled.

The case has been handed to the Yau Tsim police district crime investigation team.