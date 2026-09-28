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WORLD

Eight-year-old Japanese idol Hirata Luna dies from influenza complications

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Hirata Luna, an eight-year-old member of the Nagoya-based idol group DIANNA Project, has died from myocarditis caused by influenza. She passed away around 4am on September 25.

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Her talent agency and family issued a joint statement on September 28 confirming the death. The news has been viewed more than 50 million times on social media, with fans leaving messages of condolence.

Hirata had been active on stage just days before her death, sharing her joy after a performance on September 20. Her family said nearly a third of her short life had been devoted to the idol stage and entertainment activities, and that she loved meeting supporters and cherished their applause.

The wake and funeral were held privately with only close relatives attending, in accordance with the family's wishes. The agency asked the public to refrain from individual interviews and media coverage out of consideration for the family's grief.

Hirata Luna idol death influenza complications

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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