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First HK astronaut Lai Ka-ying set to return after crew rotation

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Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying will return to Earth after completing an in-orbit crew rotation, following the launch of the Shenzhou-24 manned spacecraft scheduled for 8.18am tomorrow.

Fields Medalist Yau Shing-tung launches Asian Mathematical Union to boost research and AI talent

Renowned mathematician and Fields Medalist Yau Shing-tung has spearheaded the founding of the Asian Mathematical Union, establishing a pan-regional academic platform dedicated to advancing pure mathematics, applied mathematics, statistics, and artificial intelligence.

Eric Chan says 29 fire safety reforms completed, rest expected next year

Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said 29 recommendations from the Independent Committee into the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po have been implemented, with the remaining measures expected to roll out next year.

CLP, Hongkong Electric propose 1.8pc and 7.9pc increase in power bill: sources

Hong Kong households could face higher power bills next year, with sources saying CLP Power and Hongkong Electric are proposing increases of 1.8 percent and 7.9 percent respectively.

Alex Kwong offered to testify against his father for immunity, the court hears

The ex-husband of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told the High Court on Tuesday that he offered to testify against his father in return for immunity from prosecution.

Business Today

Paul Chan invites UK firms to deepen research collaboration with HK

Hong Kong and the UK should deepen collaboration given their complementary strengths, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

Investors must view climate tech as a foundational 'enabler' rather than charity, says HKIC chief Clara Chan

Climate technology must be reframed from an altruistic cause into a foundational "enabler" for the future, said Clara Chan Ka-chai, chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) on Tuesday at the inaugural TERA-Talk hosted by Full Vision Capital in Hong Kong.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery profit nearly doubles to $5 bln in April-Sept, dividend up

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (1929) nearly doubled its profit to HK$5 billion for the six months ended September, driven by a fair value gain from its gold loan contracts on declining bullion prices.

Xiaomi's profit declines 48pc for first nine months

Xiaomi (1810) saw its net profit drop 48.4 percent to 18.07 billion yuan (HK$21.27 billion) for the first nine months this year amid fierce competition in the home market.

DeepSeek's Liang Wenfeng cements place as world's richest AI model creator as fortune hits US$55b

Liang Wenfeng, founder of Chinese artificial intelligence lab DeepSeek, saw his fortune surge 45 percent to US$55 billion (HK$429 billion) following the startup's latest funding round of roughly 100 billion yuan (HK$117.7 billion), cementing his place as the world's wealthiest AI model creator.

World/China

Shanghai Party chief Chen Jining under investigation

Chen Jining, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Tuesday.

Taiwan is psyched that Jensen Huang is back in the driver's seat at Nvidia

Taiwan, the birthplace of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, awoke on Tuesday to see its homegrown hero back as head of the company he co-founded less than two weeks after being forced out.

US mahjong craze sparks clash over Westernized tiles

A mahjong craze sweeping the United States in recent years has sparked a cultural clash, with Asian-American communities criticizing US businesses for replacing traditional Chinese characters and motifs on tiles with Westernized designs such as cowboy boots and palm trees.

'Hopes of 250 million' for Pakistani on China space mission

The first foreign astronaut on a Chinese space mission said on Tuesday that he will be carrying "the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis" when he blasts off from the Gobi Desert on Wednesday.

North Korea threatens to close Swiss diplomatic office

The powerful sister of North Korea's supreme leader threatened Tuesday to close Switzerland's diplomatic office just weeks after it opened, in retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the European country.