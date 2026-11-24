The Hong Kong Space Museum will open a free exhibition on Wednesday spotlighting the Shenzhou-23 mission and Hong Kong’s first astronaut, payload expert Lai Ka-ying, with around 500,000 visits expected amid growing local interest in space exploration.

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The “Reaching for the Cosmos: Astronauts’ Log Aboard Tiangong” Special Exhibition will run in the museum’s foyer until July 19, 2027.

Through displays, videos and interactive installations, the exhibition explores astronauts’ daily lives and work aboard the Tiangong Space Station, as well as Hong Kong’s contributions to the national space program.

Museum curator So Chu-wing said the exhibition was organized amid heightened public interest in space exploration following the launch of Shenzhou-23, which carried Lai as a payload expert, and ahead of the upcoming Shenzhou-24 mission.

He said the museum’s location in Tsim Sha Tsui’s tourist district was expected to attract a broad audience and expressed hope that the exhibition would inspire young people to consider careers in human spaceflight.

The exhibition is divided into four zones: “Journey to the Tiangong,” “China Manned Space Mission,” “The Daily Life of Astronauts” and “The Contribution of Hong Kong.”

Among the highlights is a mission emblem signed by the Shenzhou-23 crew, including Lai, alongside a full-scale model of the Multi-Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory, also known as the Tianyun camera or MUSICO.

Developed by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, MUSICO is Hong Kong’s first scientific payload deployed on the Tiangong Space Station. Touchscreens explain how the instrument monitors carbon dioxide and methane emissions and display data and images it has collected over Hong Kong.

Other exhibits include a 1:50-scale model of the Tiangong Space Station, a 1:67-scale model of the Tianlian data-relay satellite constellation and a life-size replica of the second-generation Feitian extravehicular spacesuit.

Interactive installations allow visitors to simulate operating Tiangong’s two robotic arms to move objects, learn about the launch of the Long March-2F rocket and observe experiments involving next-generation perovskite solar cells.

The section on daily life in orbit looks at what astronauts eat and how they rest aboard the space station. Displays include food prepared using a dedicated hot-air oven, a replica sleeping bag and a simulated cabin porthole showing footage of Earth captured by the Shenzhou-23 crew.

Visitors can also pose at themed photo spots designed to recreate scenes aboard the space station and the experience of floating in microgravity.

The exhibition runs from November 25 to July 19, 2027, at the Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui. Admission is free.