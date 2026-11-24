A heavyweight commentary published by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office (HKMAO) under the official pen name "Gang Ao Ping" has voiced firm backing for the Hong Kong government's comprehensive systemic reforms following the Wang Fuk Court fire, while issuing a stern warning against any attempts to exploit the disaster to destabilize the city.

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The commentary noted that the fatal blaze in Tai Po in November last year caused profound trauma to Hong Kong society. Over the past year, the central government has closely monitored the rehabilitation of affected residents, commending the Special Administrative Region Government for carrying out effective aftermath operations and praising broad societal solidarity in helping victims rebuild their lives.

Decisive accountability and institutional overhaul

Highlighting the systemic reforms underway, the article underscored that the administration is tackling deep-seated, long-standing deficiencies exposed by the tragedy, particularly regulatory loopholes in building maintenance and ambiguous supervisory responsibilities among government departments.

The commentary commended the government for publishing the independent inquiry committee’s findings, offering a public apology, and pursuing accountability across criminal prosecution, administrative discipline, and political responsibility.

Beijing praised the government's total acceptance of the report’s recommendations and proactive reform agenda as a clear demonstration of executive responsibility and governance capacity.

Concrete milestones achieved within weeks of the report's release were specifically recognized, including two proactive enforcement sweeps conducted by the newly established joint task force to combat bid-rigging in building maintenance and renovation projects, the inaugural meeting of the top-level Steering Committee chaired by Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, and the formal inauguration of the Public Housing Building Control Unit under the Housing Bureau.

These swift actions demonstrate the government’s resolute political will, pragmatism, and executive efficiency in driving structural changes, the article noted.

Call for cross-sector synergy in building maintenance

The commentary emphasized that overhauling the building repair and maintenance framework is an intricate systemic endeavor requiring government leadership, professional discipline, and public participation in unison.

To ensure the reforms bear fruit, the article called on key stakeholders across society to align their efforts with the authorities.

It urged the Legislative Council to exercise rigorous gatekeeping and diligently scrutinize the incoming legislative amendment bills across the six relevant ordinances.

Meanwhile, industry professionals must strictly adhere to professional ethics, shoulder their responsibilities, and possess the courage to say "no" to irregularities and illicit practices.

In addition, trade associations and professional bodies were called upon to enhance self-regulation and supervisory oversight to enforce compliance with industry standards and statutory discipline.

Guarding against attempts to exploit tragedy

Crucially, the article urged the public and authorities to remain vigilant against malicious attempts to "use the disaster to destabilize Hong Kong".

The commentary warned against individuals with ulterior motives who might seek to stir up trouble under various pretexts to disrupt the city's overall social stability.

It stressed that any ploys aimed at inciting social polarization, instigating hostility against the government’s lawful administration, or sabotaging Hong Kong’s unity and stability would never succeed.

Concluding on an optimistic note, the article noted that with the compassionate support of the government and the community, many affected residents are gradually moving past the tragedy and resuming normal lives.

Backed fully by the central authorities and the motherland, Chief Executive John Lee and the SAR Government possess the capability to lead all sectors of society in surmounting challenges and forging a safer, more resilient future for Hong Kong.