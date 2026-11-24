Former Miss Hong Kong Michelle Reis and her tycoon husband Julian Hui have marked their 18th wedding anniversary with a romantic celebration in Shanghai, giving fans a rare glimpse of their enduring marriage and their 15-year-old son, Jayden Hui.

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Reis, 56, commemorated the couple's milestone on Sunday by sharing an affectionate selfie on Instagram with the caption "Happy 18th Anniversary," while writing tenderly on Weibo: "Isn’t it fair to show off an 18-year-old marriage?"

Social media users later spotted the couple dining at upscale fine-dining venue KZ Shanghai, praising Reis for her radiant appearance, youthful poise, and effortless elegance nearly two decades after tying the knot in 2008.

Intimate dinner celebration captured on camera

Footage uploaded to the lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu showed the couple sitting closely together under soft, ambient restaurant lighting, holding an anniversary cake.

Dressed in an elegant outfit, Reis leaned gently against her husband’s shoulder, smiling sweetly at the camera, while Hui smiled broadly throughout the evening. Eyewitnesses and online commenters remarked on the couple’s visible affection, noting that their connection remained as strong as ever after 18 years of marriage.

Son Jayden's towering physique and looks draw attention

The family gathering drew even more attention after netizens noticed a tall, well-built teenager seated next to Hui, widely identified as their 15-year-old son, Jayden.

Sporting a clean haircut and a casual white top, Jayden showcased a broad-shouldered frame and a healthy, sun-kissed complexion. Despite the dim restaurant lighting, netizens praised his handsome features and athletic build, noting how much he has grown into a confident young man.

In September, Jayden was spotted near Buckingham Palace in London wearing black-rimmed glasses, a white T-shirt, and casual shorts. Observers estimated his height to be nearly 1.9 meters (6 feet 2 inches), remarking on his striking facial resemblance to his mother and calling him a testament to the family's "flawless genes."

Top-tier academic pedigree and linguistic talents

Beyond his striking height and appearance, Jayden has built an impressive academic track record at top-tier institutions in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

During his early childhood, he attended Victoria Kindergarten before securing admission to the competitive Diocesan Boys' School Primary Division. He later transitioned to Hong Kong International School (HKIS) before heading to the UK to study at Wellington College, a prestigious boarding school with over a century and a half of history, whose alumni include former Miss Hong Kong Louisa Mak.

Commentators noted that Jayden’s academic drive and aptitude reflect the influence of his mother. An alumna of Maryknoll Convent School, Reis attained top marks in her Hong Kong Certificate of Education Examination (HKCEE) with 2 As and 7 Bs, scoring straight As in English and Biblical Knowledge. Renowned for combining beauty with intellect, Reis is fluent in seven languages, including Cantonese, Mandarin, Shanghainese, English, Portuguese, Japanese, and Italian.