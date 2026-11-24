Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flagship shopping mall apm in Kwun Tong has partnered with Pop Mart for a Christmas exhibition featuring Angry Molly in multiple Disney Princess-inspired roles, with playful installations that put her signature pout to work in a celebration of individuality.

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Throughout the atrium, visitors are greeted by Molly’s unmistakable green eyes and rebellious spirit in a series of playful installations.

The Princesses’ Christmas Club@apm, which runs from Wednesday (Nov 25) to January 3, marks the 20th anniversary of the Molly character. The event features nine interactive zones and a host of festive displays, each one inviting visitors to explore the whimsical world of Molly as she steps into the shoes of Disney royalty.

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Each installation invites a double-take: Molly as Belle, perched in a book-lined Clubhouse, welcomes guests with a raised eyebrow; as Cinderella, she whirls between a gift-filled elevator and a disco-fied laundromat to show off her shopping haul

Other scenes include a pastel salon with a giant hairdryer for Rapunzel, and an apple-themed kitchen and mirrored illusion room for Snow White. As Aurora, Molly takes charge of her schedule beside a giant mint-green alarm clock; as Mulan, she trades her armor for a playful rocking horse.

Towering over the atrium are two showstoppers: Molly as Ariel, surfing atop a five-meter wave, invites visitors up a spiral staircase for an unforgettable photo; nearby, the six-meter “True Self Christmas Tree” dazzles with collectible Molly ornaments, a tribute to the character’s appeal.

Visitors can print personalized thermal-paper “Check-In” keycards, feel the breeze from an interactive hairdryer mirror and use frying-pan props to swat away “bad apples” in a Kinect motion game.

Timed effects add to the festive atmosphere: the laundromat releases bubbles on the hour, while Aurora’s alarm clock triggers a light-and-sound show at 15 and 45 minutes past each hour.