Armed with a passion for heritage, 102 graduates of the Hong Kong Palace Museum Student Ambassador Program are stepping up to carry the museum’s cultural mission forward.

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Supported by the China Merchants Foundation as lead sponsor, the program has now graduated 422 students across four editions since its launch.

By combining interactive workshops with firsthand museum experience, the initiative aims to deepen secondary and university students’ interest in Chinese art and culture while nurturing the city’s next generation of arts and cultural leaders.

Clad in white uniforms with colorful accents, the latest cohort concluded their yearlong cultural training at a graduation ceremony on November 7.

Honored guests included Au Po-man, Chief Curriculum Development Officer at the Education Bureau; Deng Xiaolin, representative of the China Merchants Foundation; and Li Zhongmou, the museum’s Deputy Director of Curatorial and Educational Services.

Learning goes beyond the classroom

The program draws fierce competition each year, with only about 100 of roughly 500 applicants selected following teacher recommendations and rigorous interviews.

Admitted students will then complete seven months of training, assessments, and live guiding practice to earn their ambassador badge.

Stepping beyond the classroom, recruits will be trained on the museum's front line, learning to turn historical background into engaging stories for public and school groups.

Rather than reciting dry textbook passages, participants weave in captivating historical color—from the intricate symbolism of Qing dynasty imperial robes to the savory salted milk tea traditions of imperial banquets.

The program also trained students in visitor services and day-to-day venue operations, alongside hands-on experience in relic protection and restoration.

Participants will also be taken across the border—including a one-day Greater Bay Area excursion to Shenzhen’s Shekou, where they explored the neighborhood and visited the China Merchants History Museum.

Outstanding participants with exemplary service records also earned opportunities to join cultural exchange trips to leading museums in mainland China.

Broadening horizons: students

The immersive experience made a lasting impression on the graduates. Chan, a participant from Diocesan Girls’ School, noted that the training provided rare, behind-the-scenes exposure to artifact conservation.

Choi, a student from Carmel Pak U Secondary School, said the program broadened his appreciation for the humanities and strengthened his resolve to pursue Chinese literature at the university level.

For others, the program clarified future career ambitions. Chan, an undergraduate at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), said serving as an ambassador confirmed her passion for museum administration and public engagement.

Her fellow HKBU student, Lin, explained that analyzing the historical context of ancient artifacts has sharpened her research instincts and enriched her analytical perspective.

Graduation marks the start of ongoing involvement rather than the end of the journey.

The newly minted ambassadors will continue volunteering at museum exhibitions and community outreach initiatives, sharing the depth of Chinese history and art with visitors from around the world.

Looking ahead, the museum is calling on more young enthusiasts to step forward—adding fresh energy to Hong Kong’s growing cultural scene.