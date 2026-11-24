Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong has suspended its patient mobile app after detecting unauthorized access to personal data, including patients’ names, identity document numbers and contact details.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, the hospital said it detected unauthorized activity on November 18 involving security infrastructure supporting its My Gleneagles SmartHealth app, which is maintained by a third-party service provider.

After detecting the anomaly, its security team immediately isolated the affected system connections and suspended the app as a precaution.

The hospital has launched an investigation with independent cybersecurity experts and introduced additional monitoring and security safeguards.

It said the incident had been contained, while hospital operations and clinical services remained unaffected.

“Based on our investigation to date, the activity resulted in unauthorised access to certain patient and other personal data, including names, identification document numbers and contact details,” the hospital said.

It added that patients’ medical records remained intact and that credit card and payment information had not been affected.

Relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities have been notified.

The hospital urged patients to remain vigilant against suspicious communications requesting personal information, stressing that it would never ask them to disclose passwords or one-time verification codes.

It is contacting affected patients directly and has set up a dedicated hotline to handle inquiries and provide assistance.

Sources said the hospital had received no ransom demands and suffered no financial losses.

Police have classified the case as access to a computer with dishonest intent, according to sources. The investigation is being handled by the Western District support unit.