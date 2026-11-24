After more than two decades in education, Michael Taylor has returned to Hong Kong to help guide Anchors Academy as it expands its K-12 “through-train” pathway.

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Taylor, formerly principal of UIA International School of Tokyo, joined Anchors Academy as Designated Head of School for Primary and Junior Secondary, overseeing the continued development of its primary division and newly launched junior secondary program.

Before UIA, he served as head of Kyoto International School and held leadership roles at Hong Kong Academy and ISS International School Singapore. He is also a School Community Board Member of Cambridge International Education and a Client Advisory Board Member at Faria Education Group.

For Taylor, the move back to Anchors Academy, a school widely known as the “Hong Kong version of Cambridge,” marks another chapter in a career spanning international schools across Asia.

“From Tokyo to Hong Kong, I can bring my passion for education here again, and I firmly believe the school has a bright future,” he said, adding that he had been impressed by the enthusiasm of students and commitment of teachers during his first month.

“My office door is always open,” he said, noting that students often stopped by for a quick hello.

Describing himself and the teachers as being “in the same boat,” Taylor said their commitment had impressed him, particularly when several stayed late for an optional evening workshop.

“Energy flows naturally and reaches students when teachers work in a positive environment,” he said.

In fact, the new academic year isn’t just a fresh start for Taylor, but also a milestone for the school, with its first Year 7 to 9 students beginning classes at the Yuen Long campus in September.

Working across age groups, from young children to teenagers, is part of the appeal for Taylor, who sees casual conversations with junior secondary students as a vital part of learning.

He said communication with parents was equally important, with discussions often centering on support and inclusion, a growth mindset and closer integration across different parts of the school.

Drawing on his previous leadership experience, Taylor said his priorities included accreditation, aligning learning objectives, strengthening communication and listening to feedback from across the campus.

Building a K-12 pathway with local roots

One of the school’s main challenges is combining Hong Kong’s local curriculum with elements of the British system while maintaining what it describes as a “local-international” model.

Taylor said the school was working closely to ensure its curriculum remained aligned with Education Bureau requirements.

As part of its K-12 plan, Anchors Academy has partnered with St Bees School in the United Kingdom to establish St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College Hong Kong in West Kowloon, completing the senior secondary stage of the pathway.

The college is planned to open in September 2027, subject to Education Bureau approval and registration, and will offer senior secondary pathways including IGCSE and A-Level programs.

Former University of Cambridge pro-vice-chancellor Professor David Cardwell has been named founding co-chair of the college.

Taylor said Cardwell’s academic background, networks and experience in East Asia would help support the school’s development, but stressed that the priority was ensuring consistent teaching standards across the two institutions.

Continuity, he said, would be particularly important as students move from junior to senior secondary. Kindergarten, primary and junior secondary students share the Yuen Long campus, while the curriculum is designed to create a connected pathway toward the West Kowloon senior secondary college.

While the school can provide facilities, teachers and academic support, Taylor said university admission would ultimately depend on students’ own efforts.

He pointed to the familiar saying “no pain, no gain,” emphasizing the importance of perseverance in developing students who are grounded locally while able to engage internationally.

His broader message to students, however, is simpler.

“Be a good person.”