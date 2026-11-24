A 23-year-old mainland Chinese woman has been arrested in a joint sting operation by the Immigration Department (ImmD) and the Travel Industry Authority (TIA) for allegedly offering unauthorized tour guiding and photography escort services in Hong Kong through social media.

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The enforcement operation, carried out on yesterday, targeted illegal workers operating under the guise of casual local companions—commonly referred to in mainland social networks as "dipei" (local companion)—who solicit clients online without valid work permits or professional licenses.

Undercover officers posed as tourists

According to the ImmD, investigators teamed up with the TIA to mount an undercover operation after identifying suspicious promotional advertisements on social media.

Enforcement officers posed as prospective clients and contacted the suspect through the platform, inquiring about rates and booking her itinerary. When the 23-year-old woman arrived in Hong Kong and commenced providing the paid tour and photography services to the undercover agents, officers immediately intervened and placed her under arrest.

The ImmD confirmed that it is considering formally prosecuting the woman for breach of condition of stay, an offense carrying severe statutory penalties under the Immigration Ordinance.

Pitched as 'friend-style companionship with high emotional value'

Evidentiary material displayed by the ImmD revealed that the suspect actively solicited business on the popular mainland lifestyle and social platform Xiaohongshu.

Her profile featured multiple selfies alongside promotional posts explicitly advertising: "Shenzhen / Hong Kong & Macau, 100% wholesome friend-style local companion, high emotional value." Such listings have recently emerged as a trendy euphemism used by non-local individuals to market private, unlicensed walking tours, personalized sightseeing, and portrait photography to tourists visiting the city.

Under Hong Kong regulations, mainland visitors entering on two-way permits or visitor visas are strictly prohibited from taking up any paid or unpaid employment, or establishing or joining any business, without prior approval from the Director of Immigration. In addition, providing professional tour guide services in Hong Kong requires formal licensing under the Travel Industry Ordinance.

Warning blitz across tourist hotspots

Alongside the targeted sting operation, joint enforcement teams visited several major tourist hotspots across the city to distribute bilingual informational leaflets to members of the public and incoming travelers.

Authorities reminded visitors to book guided tours solely through licensed travel agents and to verify the credentials of local tour guides and tour leaders to safeguard consumer rights and personal safety, warning that hiring illegal workers undermines the legitimate tourism market.

The ImmD urged the public and visitors to report any suspected illegal employment activities immediately through the department's dedicated channels, including the 24-hour reporting hotline (185 185), fax hotline (2824 1166), crime reporting email (anti_crime@immd.gov.hk), or via the online reporting form on the official ImmD portal.