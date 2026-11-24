Hong Kong and the UK should deepen collaboration given their complementary strengths, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

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The comments came at a roundtable during his Cambridge visit on Monday, where the financial chief led a Hong Kong business and I&T delegation.

Co-organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, Chan said in the roundtable that he hoped to deepen cooperation in funding, connectivity and talent from both sides to turn research into industry and take it to wider markets.

Chan noted that eight UK universities have established joint laboratories with the InnoHK clusters alongside 30 universities and research institutions worldwide, with Cambridge partnering on three research centers.

Hong Kong offers tech companies a full financing chain from lab to public markets, he said, while the Greater Bay Area — home to 88 million people — serves as a testing ground, production base and market for new technologies.

With the Five-Year Plan setting its sights on making Hong Kong Asia's premier early-stage clinical trial center, he noted that the city can serve as the intersection of UK and Chinese innovation — a place where mainland tech firms base their international operations under common law and a robust intellectual property regime.

Chan invited attendees to build partnerships with delegation members and to consider establishing offices and R&D bases in Hong Kong and tap the city’s capital market for fundraising.

It is understood that the delegation accompanying Chan includes founders of young tech companies, lawmakers, and representatives from Cyberport, the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, Invest Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute and the Hong Kong Investment Corporation.