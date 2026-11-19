Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

John Lee shares brief chat with Xi in matching red scarves ahead of APEC summit

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had a brief exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday morning.

‘Chris liked me’: Abby Choi's ex-husband tells court of 'love triangle' with new husband

The ex-husband of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung claimed that they stayed intimate after Choi remarried — a complicated three-way relationship including her new husband.

Police warn of surge in phone scams as cases near 10,000 in nine months

Police recorded nearly 10,000 phone scam cases in the first three quarters of the year, with losses totaling more than HK$1.9 billion.

Route 6 ready with advanced traffic systems and extra staff ahead of full opening

Route 6 is equipped with a range of traffic management facilities to ensure smooth operations, while its operator has recruited additional staff and tested equipment, according to the Transport Department.

Cantonese hit by George Lam on GTA VI radio surprises HK players

Hong Kong singer George Lam Tsz-cheung’s classic Cantonese hit, Dare to Love, Dare to Act, has made a surprise appearance on the in-game car radio of the AAA blockbuster Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), which officially launched on Thursday.

Business Today

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries fall in September; China slashes to 2008 low, data show

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries fell in September after edging higher in the previous month, data from the Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, led by declines in holdings from the three largest holders of government debt -- Japan, the UK, and China.

The Atlas II unveils first price list for 128 units

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, released its first price list for 128 units on Thursday, with price starting from HK$3.95 million after discounts.

Anthropic clinches biggest IPO ever with US$81 billion offering

Anthropic's IPO raised US$81.31 billion on Wednesday, eclipsing SpaceX’s offering to claim the title of the largest stock-market debut on record.

HSBC extends stablecoin use from PayMe to money market fund

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation has extending its stablecoin service from day-to-day payments into wealth management, allowing customers to subscribe to a money market fund.

Tsim Sha Tsui stays in fourth place for world's most expensive retail street

Tsim Sha Tsui’s main shopping streets remain the world’s fourth most expensive retail locations, with rents of US$1,406 per square foot per year, or the equivalent of HK$920 per sq ft per month.

World/China

Trump, Xi, Putin begin historic meeting with Ukraine war on agenda

US President Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin began an unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday, where they said they will discuss the war in Ukraine and nuclear arms control.

'Do you love China?': Musk's young son says 'yes' on Tesla chief's first Shenzhen visit

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk made a low-key appearance in Shenzhen today as the city hosts the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, bringing along his young son and pledging to further boost the automaker's production in China.

Japan's Takaichi says wants 'constructive and stable relationship' with China

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday during her first trip to China since taking office that she intends to build a "constructive and stable relationship" with Beijing.

UK's EU reset hits China EV speed bump

A decade after the UK voted to leave the European Union, the bloc's proposed "Made in Europe" rules are testing the country's vision of a "global Britain" that can pursue its own trade deals with partners around the world.

Inside Kylin Villa: The lakeside Shenzhen retreat hosting Xi, Trump and Putin

The highly anticipated trilateral summit between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia during the Shenzhen APEC gathering is scheduled for this afternoon at Kylin Villa, also known as the Qilin Villa.