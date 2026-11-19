Hong Kong's top young minds will face off in the finals of the Territory-wide Inter-school National Security Knowledge Challenge (2026/27) on April 15, 2027. Organizers anticipate a tense showdown following months of fierce competition among students from across the city.

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The Security Bureau said in a post on Thursday that this year's contest saw intense battles, particularly during the nail-biting semifinal rounds.

At the event, students who quickly and accurately answered national security quiz questions were rewarded with small prizes, adding excitement to the competition. Some standout contestants managed to answer three questions in a row, earning them what organizers described as "an armful of prizes."

The competition features categories for primary, secondary, and non-Chinese-speaking secondary students in English. The overall champion will be crowned at the grand finals in April.