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Thailand bans textbook on national security grounds
05-11-2026 16:36 HKT
US judge pushes back on Trump arch 'national security' argument
31-10-2026 17:59 HKT
Pentagon designates Confucius Institutes in US a national security threat
24-10-2026 11:52 HKT
Kelvin Kong named head of police national security department
22-09-2026 18:07 HKT
China's new tech, national security exit rules take effect
15-09-2026 11:45 HKT
HK filmmaker Peter Yung's house in Lantau Island sold for $2.88 million
18-11-2026 18:44 HKT