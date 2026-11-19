The ex-husband of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung claimed that they stayed intimate after Choi remarried — a complicated three-way relationship including her new husband.

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The testimony came as Alex Kwong Kong-chi continued to give evidence at the High Court on Thursday, the 41st day of the trial over the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of the 28-year-old.

Kwong told the court that he remained in contact with Choi after fleeing to the mainland, speaking by phone and on video calls several times a day. When asked whether he still saw the two as husband and wife or partners, he described it as "complicated", saying it was hard to explain.

It was Choi who handled the divorce paperwork, he said, though he could not recall the year the marriage formally ended. He added that he kissed and had sex with Choi after she remarried Chris Tam Fong-chun, saying Tam’s family “did not mind.”

He further revealed that he had met Tam when he was 11 and admitted he was slightly upset when Choi remarried, but he wished them well. "Chris liked me first, but his family wanted to have children, so the three of us ended up together," Kwong claimed, noting that Tam had once bought him a bowl of mixian as a gesture of affection.

He also agreed when the defense suggested calling their relationship a "love triangle,” adding Choi once told him she married Tam for money.

Break up with mainland girlfriend under Choi’s request

Kwong said, counting his girlfriend Ivy Lo, whom he met in the mainland in 2022, it would be a "love quadrangle.” Despite calling the relationship with Lo "serious," he recalled Choi searching for him urgently one day while he was at Lo's home.

"Abby was looking for me very anxiously, but I didn't dare answer," he said. He added that Choi tried to reach out to him for three straight days and even asked her mother to contact his friends when he was in Zhongshan.

Kwong said he eventually told Choi he was dating Lo, whom Choi also knew through Instagram. "Choi was very sad and begged me to come back to Hong Kong," he said, adding that he eventually broke up with Lo and returned to Hong Kong to care for the children.

Within weeks of telling Choi about the new relationship, Kwong had packed with his friend Herman's help and taken a speedboat back to Hong Kong on June 10, 2022.

Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and his elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three deny murder but have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body.