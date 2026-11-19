A 54-year-old minibus driver was sentenced on Thursday to 25 months in prison and disqualified from driving for seven and a half years after a fatal crash in Sau Mau Ping while he was driving with an alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

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In October 2024, the driver struck a 73-year-old woman who was crossing against a red light and ran over her legs. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The driver pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Under caution, he said he had driven off when the traffic light turned green and did not know where the woman had come from.

At the scene, police noticed that the driver’s face was flushed and that he smelled of alcohol. A breath test found an alcohol concentration of 84 to 95 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath, above the Tier 2 limit of 66 micrograms.

The driver said he had consumed several cans of cocktails at a convenience store the night before the accident.

The defense said he had worked as a professional driver for 20 years and had no prior dangerous driving or careless driving offenses.

In mitigation, the defense also said he has severe liver impairment and is awaiting a liver transplant. The defense said he was deeply remorseful and had stopped drinking.

Deputy District Judge Leung Ka-kie said the case was particularly serious, noting that the driver’s alcohol level was in Tier 3, yet he had chosen to drive while preparing to pick up passengers.

Leung set a starting sentence of 26 months in prison for the two charges. She reduced the term by one month, taking into account that the driver’s heavy drinking had caused liver damage affecting his mental state and that he was awaiting a transplant.