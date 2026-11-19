Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said he briefly exchanged views with President Xi Jinping during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, underscoring Hong Kong's pivotal role in regional integration as well as APEC economies' confidence in the Greater Bay Area's development potential.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee highlighted Hong Kong’s active participation in a thematic seminar on GBA and Asia-Pacific development opportunities at the APEC CEO Summit, noting that the city’s contributions received positive feedback from participants.

​Lee said he also mentioned that Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique advantages of having connections to both the mainland and the world under the "one country, two systems" framework, playing the role of a super connector and super value-adder to better integrate into and serve the overall national development strategy, while also contributing to Asia-Pacific cooperation and development.

The city’s leader also referenced Xi’s call for peace, stability, openness, cooperation, innovation-driven growth, and mutual benefits in the Asia-Pacific community. He noted that Hong Kong has long functioned as a crucial hub for regional economic and trade cooperation, pledging that the city will continue to champion free trade and multilateralism.

He noted that Hong Kong achieved five results during the summit, including Hong Kong contributing its strength by actively participating in and supporting the mainland in the successful hosting of the APEC meetings, while deepening exchanges with APEC member economies.

Lee said the city also consolidated relations with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states as he met with five ASEAN leaders at bilateral meetings.

He noted that Hong Kong would further explore emerging markets, and also tell good stories of the GBA and Hong Kong.

“The successful hosting of APEC meetings in Shenzhen, a core city of the Greater Bay Area, fully demonstrated the GBA's strength and charm as a window for the country's high-standard opening up,” he added.

He added that Hong Kong would leverage the APEC platform to strengthen connections with other Asia-Pacific economies and expand its contributions to regional economic and trade cooperation.