The International Youth Talent Exchange Base opened in Hong Kong on Thursday, with Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen urging youngsters to make the most of cross-cultural exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her remark came at the opening ceremony in the afternoon at the HYAB JC Youth Cube, where the base was launched to foster youth development.

Mak said the bureau is committed to creating more international opportunities for young people, citing the base’s "one base, three districts" layout to link youths across Chai Wan, Sham Shui Po and Kai Tak.

She said the base will cover three youth facilities, including the HYAB JC Youth Cube at Youth Square in Chai Wan, "Youth Link · Nam Cheong" in Sham Shui Po and "Runway 1331" in Kai Tak.

She believed the new facility would bring global youth talent together through a range of activities, promote cross-cultural exchange and broaden Hong Kong young people's international horizons

Describing the base as a key gateway that lets ideas cross boundaries, she ensured that its exchanges would allow talent to thrive and the spirit of global exchange to flourish.

WIPO delegation visits Hong Kong

The event also saw a sharing session with a delegation from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which was led by Deputy Director General Shen Changyu.

Mak thanked the delegation for taking the time to share expertise and insights with local young people, saying "one country, two systems" offers the city a unique advantage with strong backing from the country and a connection to the world.

In addition to building a Regional Intellectual Property Trading Center, she said Hong Kong offers young people a steady stream of opportunities — in traditional strengths such as finance, logistics and trade, and in emerging industries such as innovation and technology.

She stressed that Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan has set out the city's future direction, saying it is crucial for the younger generation to fully understand and grasp the opportunities ahead.

Intellectual property is not just a legal concept but "the currency of creativity," she added, describing it as something that protects innovative ideas, empowers startups and opens doors to global markets.

She also encouraged young people to learn from the WIPO guests, ask bold questions, and use their imaginations to explore how their innovations could shape the future.

Calling young people the architects of the future, Mak urged them to seize the opportunities to go global and shine on the international stage.