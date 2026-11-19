A major dinosaur fossil exhibition will open at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre in Kowloon Park this Friday, featuring 66 sets of dinosaur specimens. The event will showcase all the skeletal fossils excavated from Port Island, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s paleontological history.

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Titled "Sighting Dragons in the Field: An Exhibition of Dinosaur Fossils from Port Island and the Chinese Mainland," the exhibition will run until May 12. In addition to the Port Island specimens, it features 46 sets of fossils from mainland China, 34 of which are classified as first-class protected paleontological fossils. Most of these fossils are being exhibited in Hong Kong for the first time.

The exhibition is organized into five sections, tracing the evolution and survival of dinosaurs: “An Ancient Roar from the Past — Understanding Fossils and Dinosaurs”; “Giants Emerging from Chek Chau — Sauropod Dinosaurs of Port Island”; “Dinosaurs in the Southern Realm — Cretaceous Faunas of South China”; “Dinosaurs Across China — Cretaceous Dinosaurs in Other Provinces”; and “A New Era in the Southern Bay — Lingnan After the Age of Dinosaurs”.

Highlights include the Port Island dinosaur fossils, which have overturned the long-held belief that Hong Kong had no dinosaurs. Another notable exhibit is a group of Psittacosaurus fossils, which provide evidence of social behavior—bone analysis suggests a three-year-old dinosaur lived with and cared for two younger companions of the same species.

Visitors will have the rare opportunity to touch a dinosaur femur fragment, and the exhibition also offers QR-code audio guides, guided tours in Cantonese and English on weekends and public holidays, as well as public talks and workshops.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho recalled the excitement surrounding the discovery of Hong Kong’s first dinosaur fossils two years ago. She noted that the Development Bureau subsequently partnered with the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology to collaborate on excavation, fossil preparation, and research.

Linn highlighted the challenges faced during fieldwork, which began in October 2024, citing rough seas, coastal rock slopes, typhoons, and unpredictable weather conditions around Port Island.

Linn said the exhibition celebrates the discovery of Hong Kong’s first dinosaur fossils and aims to highlight their former prominence, geological history, and ancient environment. According to experts, bones prepared from 31 fossil-bearing rock specimens are believed to originate from the same Cretaceous titanosaur sauropod, and may even represent a specific part of the dinosaur’s body.

Xu Xing, director of the institute, emphasized that the Port Island fossils are the exhibition’s centerpiece and hoped that the display would help the public to better understand and value these important discoveries.