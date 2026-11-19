The annual Hong Kong Sports Governance and Integrity Symposium, organized by The Hong Kong Jockey Club and its Sports Governance and Integrity Alliance partners, was held on Thursday at Happy Valley Racecourse.

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The event brought together representatives from local national sports associations (NSAs), the wider sports sector, law enforcement and government to discuss sports governance and integrity and ways to strengthen them.

From left: Edgar Yang, Honorary Secretary General of the SF&OC; Gill Meller, President of CGI; Polly Chong, Commissioner for Sports; Moray TaylorSmith, Executive Director, Security, Integrity and Information Security of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; and Martin Lee, Director, Corruption Prevention of ICAC

The symposium is part of the Jockey Club HKCGI Sports Governance Programme, one of two key initiatives supported by a donation of more than HK$31 million from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

The program aims to enhance governance, operational capacity and transparency among Hong Kong’s NSAs, with the long-term goal of positioning Hong Kong as a leader in sports governance.

Speaking at the symposium, Polly Chong Man-ting, Commissioner for Sports, said good governance is the cornerstone of the healthy development of sports in Hong Kong. She encouraged NSAs to incorporate this principle into their daily decision-making and operations.

Moray Taylor-Smith, the Club’s executive director of security, integrity and information security, said sports are playing an increasingly important role in Hong Kong’s development. He noted that the 2026 Policy Address and the First Five-Year Plan set goals for developing and professionalizing the sector and strengthening governance among NSAs.

For the Club, a world leader in horse sports, integrity is a core value, Taylor-Smith said. Strong governance, clear rules and effective integrity management are essential, he added.

The first panel discussion, “From training to practical governance systems: governance structures & compliance basics,” was hosted by Davy Wu Ka-chee, associate director (corporate governance) at the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy of Hong Kong Baptist University.

Davy Wu Ka-chee(right)

Five speakers from the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute, the Club, Hong Kong China Rugby, and Netball Hong Kong China joined the second panel to discuss practical integrity frameworks and risk management.

The symposium also included a graduation ceremony for the Jockey Club HKCGI Sports Governance Certification Course. Nearly 600 participants completed 18 hours of online training between March and July this year with about two-thirds were from local NSAs and sports organizations.

The course covers the Club’s established practices in racing ethics, integrity and sports governance, along with strategic planning for sports governance and the legal and regulatory frameworks that apply to NSAs.

Group photo of the graduates of the Sports Governance Certification Course