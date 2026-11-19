Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, respectively, after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, discussing closer economic ties and Hong Kong’s development plans.

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Lee said on social media that it was his second meeting with Wong since the prime minister visited Hong Kong in March. He thanked Singapore, which will take up the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN next year, for its continued support for Hong Kong’s early accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) and John Lee. (Photo: Lee's Facebook)

Photo: Lee's Facebook

Lee also introduced Wong to the opportunities brought by the city’s first Five-Year Plan and the Northern Metropolis. He welcomed Singapore’s public and private sectors, including Government of Singapore Investment Corp and technology firms, to explore business opportunities in the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone and deepen collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

The city leader said Hong Kong and Singapore are highly externally oriented international financial and trade centers and both enjoy frequent economic, trade and people-to-people exchanges and maintain close cooperation. “Hong Kong has long served as a springboard for Singaporean enterprises to tap into the Chinese Mainland market. I look forward to our partnership being further consolidated and elevated,” Lee wrote.

At his meeting with Fujimori, Lee said bilateral trade had grown by double digits in the year since Hong Kong and Peru signed a free trade agreement two years ago, describing the progress as encouraging.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori (left)

He called Peru a close trading partner and said it was Hong Kong’s sixth-largest trading partner in Latin America, with bilateral trade totaling US$600 million. He added that there was room to expand trade further.

“I look forward to Hong Kong further deepening cooperation with Peru to conclude a Comprehensive Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement. This will create a more attractive business environment for promoting bilateral trade and investment,” he wrote.

Lee also congratulated Fujimori on being elected president in July and invited her to visit Hong Kong.

Fujimori said she was pleased to have signed the free trade agreement with Hong Kong, adding that it would help create jobs and raise living standards in Peru. She said the two sides shared a commitment to economic openness and freedom.

Peru recognized Hong Kong as a financial hub and a leader in logistics, she said, expressing hope that the two sides would sign further cooperation agreements in those fields and exchange views on Hong Kong’s experience.