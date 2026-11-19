The 16th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), jointly organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the government, and the 18th Entrepreneur Day (E-day), organized by the HKTDC, opened Thursday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

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The two annual flagship events feature more than 220 speakers and bring together more than 440 startups, innovation projects, and startup support services. Through forums, seminars, business-matching sessions, and networking activities, participants explore key topics such as intellectual property (IP) financing, artificial intelligence (AI), innovative technology, entrepreneurial development, and market expansion.

Sophia Chong Suk-fan, executive director of the HKTDC, said the events reaffirmed the council’s commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a regional IP trading center and an international innovation and technology hub.

“Entrepreneur Day extends that journey into entrepreneurship and scale-up, connecting startups and innovation projects with investors, business partners, and the wider innovation ecosystem,” she added.

Paul Chan Mo-po, the financial secretary, noted that a patent granted in Hong Kong last year helped back a securitization listed in Shenzhen. It was the first time IP from outside the mainland had been used in this way. “It was small, but it showed that an idea protected on one side of the boundary can raise capital on the other.

“Our shared task is to make [these opportunities] easier to see, finance, and trade, and to keep our rules fit for an age of AI, so that a good idea born anywhere in Asia can travel the world and prove its worth,” he added.

Under the theme “Powering Commercial Success Through IP and Innovation,” BIP Asia Forum debuted a new Tech Chapter focused on technology transfer, IP investment, and commercialization.

Meanwhile, E-day opened under the theme “Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight,” bringing together more than 370 startups, innovation projects, and support services from 13 countries and regions. The event covers AI, deep tech, green technology, and health technology.

During the event, organizers will hold seminars, startup pitching sessions, and networking activities, bringing together business leaders and industry experts from around the world to share the latest technology trends and market insights and help startups explore global business opportunities.