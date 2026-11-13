Morning Recap - November 13, 2026

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SOGO and Chow Sang Sang report data breaches affecting up to 820,000 members

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SOGO and Chow Sang Sang have both reported unauthorized access to their systems, with the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data saying the SOGO incident may affect about 820,000 members.

Man critically injured in knife attack in Kwun Tong

A man was critically injured in a knife attack in Kwun Tong early on Friday and later regained consciousness after surgery, with the assailant still at large.

Customs busts two illicit cigarette cases in Fanling, seizes $1.1m of cigarettes and arrests 5 men

Hong Kong Customs detected two illicit cigarette cases in Wah Ming Estate, Fanling, on Thursday, seizing about 250,000 suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about HK$1.1 million and arresting five men aged between 30 and 55.

Police arrest 12 over illegal ride-hailing in citywide crackdown

Police arrested 12 men and seized 12 private cars in a citywide crackdown on illegal ride-hailing services between October 27 and Friday.

Rats spotted again at HKUST canteen, FEHD issues pest elimination notices

A video posted on Threads on Thursday showed a large rat climbing down conduits on a pillar at a canteen at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the second rodent sighting at the campus in under a month.

Filipino passenger subdued after trying to open cabin door on CX flight from Kaohsiung to HK

A Cathay Pacific flight from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, to Hong Kong experienced a mid-air emergency after a 28-year-old Filipino male passenger lost control, pushed a flight attendant and tried to rush to the cabin door. He was subdued by crew with help from a retired female medical worker and arrested by police upon landing.

Central assault case reclassified as murder after 41-year-old Filipino man dies

Police have reclassified a wounding case in Central as murder after a 41-year-old Filipino man who was assaulted on November 7 died in hospital.

Suspected drug car runs roadblock in Mong Kok, causing crash and mounting pavement

A suspected drug car ran a police roadblock in Mong Kok on Thursday night, colliding with another vehicle and mounting the pavement, injuring at least three people and leading to one arrest.

World/China

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang agrees to testify before US Congress by Thanksgiving

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the US Congress by Thanksgiving, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast announced on Thursday.

Trump says ex-Apple CEO Cook is 'a legend', should replace Huang at Nvidia

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that former Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia.

File Photo/Reuters

Bomb alert temporarily halts trains at Calais station, causing Eurostar delays

A bomb alert temporarily disrupted train services at Calais-Fréthun station in northern France on Thursday morning, affecting both domestic and international rail travel.

Photo: AFP

Italian schools defy new wave of bomb threats to remain open

More than 3,700 Italian schools received hoax bomb warnings on Thursday but the vast majority of them opted to remain open, following new advice from the government for handling such security threats.

Photo: AFP

8 dead after Brooklyn apartment building collapses, NY mayor says

Eight people were killed when an apartment building in Brooklyn collapsed into a neighboring construction site on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

Photo: Reuters

One killed, four wounded in Washington, DC, shooting, police say

One person was killed and four others were shot and wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a gym before barricading himself inside an apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, police said.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Equities little changed, Nvidia drop offsets lift in energy shares

US stocks were little changed on Thursday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erased initial declines as a rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, although Nvidia's decline after CEO Jensen Huang's exit weighed on the market.

Editorial

The prophet of modern China: Sun Yat-sen's legacy and Hong Kong's enduring mission

On November 12, 2026, the nation commemorated the 160th anniversary of Dr Sun Yat-sen's birth.

Opinion

Back to basics: why the Basic Law asks us to balance our books | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC

Back to basics: why the Basic Law asks us to balance our books.

Forever flavors: a taste of love and legacy | Isabelle's Table | Forever flavors: a taste of love and legacy

This week, I received a special certificate from UNESCO and Lee Kum Kee. The story of my grandmother's Shanghai-style stir-fried eel was selected for the Forever Flavors Project's culinary memory archive.